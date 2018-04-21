Curry cleared for modified practice after knee injury

FILE - In this April 19, 2018 file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before Game 3 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. Curry has been cleared to take part in modified practices but will be out at least one more week with a left knee injury. The Warriors said Curry was examined by the team's medical staff Friday and is making progress in recovering from the grade 2 left MCL sprain that has sidelined him since March 23.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been cleared to take part in modified practices but will be out at least one more week with a left knee injury.

The Warriors said Curry was examined by the team's medical staff Friday and is making progress in recovering from the grade 2 left MCL sprain that has sidelined him since March 23.

Curry will be allowed to take part in modified practices beginning Saturday and increase his on-court rehabilitation. He will be re-evaluated again in one week.

The Warriors lead San Antonio 3-0 in their first-round series. If they advance on Sunday, the second round could start as early as April 28.

