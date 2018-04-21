Braves rally past Familia, Mets for 4-3 win

Atlanta Braves' Johan Camargo dives across home plate for the winning run as New York Mets catcher Jose Lobaton, left, reaches for him during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-3. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) - Johan Camargo tripled home the tying run, then scored on Ender Inciarte's bunt single as the Atlanta Braves scored twice in the ninth inning off Mets closer Jeurys Familia to beat New York 4-3 Saturday night.

A crowd of 41,396 that was the largest of the season at SunTrust Stadium saw starters Jacob deGrom and Julio Teheran each pitch seven scoreless innings. After they left, the bullpens wilted.

Familia issued a leadoff walk to Dansby Swanson and Camargo followed with a triple that made it 3-all. With one out and runners at the corners, Inciarte put down a bunt to the right side. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez made a quick throw home, but Camargo was already across the plate with a headfirst dive.

Familia (1-1) entered the game unscored upon and tied for the major league lead with eight saves.

Each starting pitcher allowed just four hits. DeGrom struck out 10 for the Mets and Teheran fanned six.

Atlanta lefty Sam Freeman replaced Teheran to start the eighth and Wilmer Flores, pinch-hitting for deGrom, drew a walk. Jose Reyes followed with his third hit, a perfect bunt. Reyes had his first three hits of the season to break an 0-for-20 streak.

Michael Conforto followed with a grounder to third base and Camargo threw to second base, where Ozzie Albies tried to turn a double play. But Albies dropped the ball and, a video replay reversed the call and ruled all runners safe.

With the bases loaded, Atlanta righty Shane Carle came on to face the right-handed Yoenis Cespedes, who struck out three times against Teheran. Cespedes flied out, but Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run single and Jay Bruce added an RBI single.

Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double off Jerry Blevins in the bottom of the eighth. Freeman hit two doubles.

Jesse Biddle (1-0) went one inning for the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP Jason Vargas, who signed a two-year contract with New York in February after playing most recently for the Royals, is expected to make a final rehabilitation start Monday for Triple-A Las Vegas and then join the Mets' starting rotation. He has been out since surgery to remove a small bone in his non-pitching hand.

Braves: C Tyler Flowers, who has been sidelined since straining an oblique on opening day, is working with Triple-A Gwinnett. If all goes well, he may rejoin Atlanta as soon as next weekend.

UP NEXT

Mets: Right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.77 ERA) will make his fifth career start in Atlanta, where he is 2-1 with a 1.93 although this will be his first start in SunTrust Park. It's been a while since he pitched in Atlanta, but he threw six scoreless innings for a win on Sept. 19, 2014 in old Turner Field.

Braves: Righty Mike Foltynewicz (1-1, 2.53) will make his third start against the Mets since joining the Braves in 2015 and hope for better. In his first two starts against the New York, he was hammered while surrendering 17 hits and five home runs in just 8.0 innings. Including a relief appearance that he made for the Astros in 2014, he's 0-1 with a 10.45 ERA in 10.1 innings vs. the Mets.

ROSTER MOVES

The Braves selected the contract of Triple-A RHP Miguel Socolovich from Gwinnett, and sent righty Josh Ravin to Gwinnett one day after he took the loss when he walked Mets reliever Robert Gsellman to start the 12th inning. He eventually scored the go-ahead run in what became a 5-3 defeat.