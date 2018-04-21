Orlando City wins 4th straight, beating Earthquakes 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Chris Mueller had a goal and an assist and Orlando City held on to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night for its fourth win in a row.

Mueller chest-trapped a long arcing pass by Yoshimar Yotun from beyond midfield, beat a defender and, from the top-right corner of the 6-yard box, side-netted a rising shot to open the scoring in the second minute.

Sacha Kljestan added a goal in the 35th and Dominic Dwyer scored in the 69th minute to give Orlando City (4-2-1) a 3-0 lead. Mueller ran onto a long pass down the middle from Yotun and, as goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell charged, tapped it to Kljestan for the sliding empty-net finish from point-blank range. Justin Meram's through ball led Dwyer into the box where he sidestepped Tarbell near the spot and chipped it in to make it 3-0.

Florian Jungwirth scored in the 78th and 90th for San Jose (1-3-2). The Earthquakes are winless, including three losses, in their last five games.