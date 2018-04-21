Los Angeles FC beats Montreal Impact 5-3

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tyler Miller deflects a shot as they face the Montreal Impact during the second half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, April 21, 2018 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) - Carlos Vela scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute and expansion Los Angeles FC overcame Ignacio Piatti's hat trick to beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 5-3 on Saturday.

Los Angeles (4-2-0) scored four straight second-half goals for its second consecutive victory. Montreal (2-5-0) has lost three straight.

Laurent Ciman scored in his return to Montreal after being traded to Los Angeles in the offseason. Benny Feilhaber and Latif Blessing added goals for L.A., and Impact defender Jukka Raitala scored an own goal.

Montreal went down a player in the 31st minute when Victor Cabrera was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Marco Urena in the penalty box. Urena stepped up to the spot, but Evan Bush got his fingers on the low, powerful shot. Montreal was leading 2-1.

Vela made up for Urena's miss late to make it 4-3, firing a shot down the middle after Daniel Lovitz took down Diego Rossi in the box.

Blessing added a goal in the 89th minute after Bush spilled the ball and it rolled between his legs.