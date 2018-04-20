Matt Hagan leads NHRA Funny Car ay Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) - Matt Hagan took the Funny Car qualifying lead Friday night in the NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway.

Hagan had a 3.913-second run at 308.78 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T.

"Really happy with my guys right now," Hagan said. "They laid down some great runs and the car has been phenomenal. I'm very confident in what they're doing. It helps me as a driver to allow me to do what I need to do."

Brittany Force was the fastest in Top Fuel, and Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock lineup.

Force had a 3.701 at 313.80, and Anderson ran a 6.492 at 213.00 in a Chevrolet Camaro.