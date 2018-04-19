Greinke, D-backs beat Giants 3-1 to win 6th straight series

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford forces out Arizona Diamondbacks David Peralta (6) as he tries to throw out Ketel Marte during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Phoenix. Marie was safe at first. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) - Zack Greinke pitched seven dominant innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their sixth straight series with a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.

Greinke (2-1) gave up a solo homer to Brandon Belt but not much else, allowing just three hits to win his second straight start.

A.J. Pollock hit a solo homer off Ty Blach (1-3), and Ketel Marte also had a solo shot to help the Diamondbacks take two of three from the Giants. Arizona had never opened a season with more than two straight series wins.

Brad Boxberger got Belt to pop out with two on in the ninth inning for his fifth straight save to open the season, a night after allowing the go-ahead homer to Belt in the 10th inning.

Belt's homer in the Giants' 4-3 victory Wednesday was the 100th of his career and he made it 101 with a solo shot off Greinke in the second inning.

Greinke gave up a single to Gregor Blanco in the third but no more hits after that, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

Blach was sharp early after yielding four earned runs against San Diego in his previous outing.

David Peralta had a run-scoring single in the third. The left-hander left one up in the zone in the sixth and Pollock hit it out, the first home run Blach has allowed in five starts this season.

Blach allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, with four strikeouts and three walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Hunter Pence is dealing with a sore thumb, so manager Bruce Bochy opted to hold him out of the lineup.

Diamondbacks: RF Chris Owings exited in the third after colliding with Pollock while catching a drive into the right-center gap hit by Joe Panik. Owings made a sliding grab, but appeared to be hit on the head by Pollock's knee. He slowly made his way to the dugout after being attended to by a trainer.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija will make his season debut at the Los Angeles Angels on Friday after opening on the DL with a strained pectoral muscle.

Diamondbacks: RHP Matt Koch is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday in place of Taijuan Walker, who will undergo Tommy John surgery for a partially torn elbow ligament on April 25 in New York.

