London Marathon says reconsider fancy dress in record heat

LONDON (AP) - London Marathon runners have been urged to reconsider taking part in fancy dress because Sunday's race is set to be the warmest on record.

Forecasts indicate sunshine and a temperature of 23 degrees Celsius (74 F), beating the previous high of 22.2 in 2007.

Extra water, ice and showers will be available to runners.

Race director Hugh Brasher says "we have numerous contingencies and we continue to monitor the weather. It is Britain and weather is ever-changing."

Throughout the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) course there will be additional medical stations.

Brasher says "anyone wearing fancy dress, look at whether it's appropriate in the conditions. If you think it's not appropriate, don't do it in fancy dress. People are urged to wear sunscreen and appropriate clothing. Listen to your body. Change your race plan."