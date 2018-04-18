Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald Boxing HOF parade grand marshal

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been named grand marshal for the International Boxing Hall of Fame's annual parade.

Fitzgerald, who starred in college at Pittsburgh, is a lifelong boxing fan and says he considers it a great honor.

Fitzgerald says it'll be great to share in the celebration of those being inducted.

The Parade of Champions is set for Sunday, June 10.

Boxers to be inducted that day include Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris. Ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl, and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray also will be enshrined.