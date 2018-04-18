Pitt hires Lance White as women's basketball coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh has hired longtime Florida State assistant coach Lance White to lead its women's basketball program.

White replaces Suzie McConnell-Serio, who was fired earlier this month after the five seasons. Pitt went 10-20 this season, including a 2-16 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

White spent 15 seasons as an assistant to Sue Semrau at Florida State, helping the Seminoles become one of the top teams in the ACC. Florida State went 350-145 during White's time with the program and reached the Elite Eight twice in the last three seasons.

White was in charge of Florida State's offense and the Seminoles averaged 81 points this season, the second-highest in program history.

White began his coaching career at Texas Tech. He was a student assistant on the 1993 team that won the national championship and later became a full-time assistant for the Red Raiders in 1998.

