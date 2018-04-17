Solarte, Grichuk power Blue Jays past Royals, 11-3

Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk, left, crosses home plate with Aledmys Diaz after hitting a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning of the first game in their baseball doubleheader in Toronto on Tuesday April 17, 2018. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Yangervis Solarte homered and drove in four runs, Randal Grichuk also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 11-3 on Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Solarte's third homer of the season was a two-run shot off Erik Skoglund (0-2) into the second deck in the first inning. He has reached base in all 13 games he's played, the longest on-base streak to start a season for Toronto since Jose Bautista's 17-game run in 2016.

The Blue Jays added three more runs off Skoglund with four consecutive singles in the fifth and then put the game away in the sixth, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six times.

Jaime Garcia (2-0) allowed back-to-back homers by Mike Moustakas and Lucas Duda in the third. He gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings, walking one and striking out five.

All six of Toronto's runs in the sixth were charged to right-hander Blaine Boyer, whose ERA ballooned to 25.20 even though just two of the runs he allowed Tuesday were earned.

Kevin Pillar reached on a throwing error by third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert to start the inning. He later scored on Grichuk's three-run homer. Solarte added a sacrifice fly and Pillar had a two-run double in his second at-bat of the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Russell Martin and 2B Devon Travis started the opener but sat out the nightcap. ... DH Kendrys Morales (right hamstring) is not expected to require a rehab assignment before rejoining the team. Morales went on the disabled list April 10.

RARE TWIN BILL

Tuesday's doubleheader was just the third at home for the Blue Jays since they moved into their retractable-roof stadium in June of 1989. Toronto swept both games of each previous twin bill, beating the Los Angeles Angels on July 17, 1989, and the Cleveland Indians on October 5, 2001.

The Blue Jays were rained out twice in Cleveland over the weekend and then faced the first streak of three consecutive postponements in franchise history after chunks of ice fell from the adjacent CN Tower, puncturing several holes in the Rogers Centre roof. The biggest hole, over right field, was roughly 3 feet by 5 feet.

Roads, sidewalks and entrance gates on the east side of the stadium, next to the tower, remained cordoned off Tuesday, forcing detours for fans on foot. The tower itself and several nearby restaurants and attractions were also closed.

Kansas City was also the opponent for the only previous cancellation at Rogers Centre. That happened on April 12, 2001, after a collision between two panels of the stadium's moving roof.

The Blue Jays now have 21 games scheduled over the next 20 days.

DOUBLED UP

Kansas City has two more doubleheaders scheduled this month - Saturday at Detroit and on April 28 against the Chicago White Sox.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays had originally planned to start left-hander J.A. Happ in the nightcap, but instead gave the assignment to right-hander Joe Biagini, who was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo to be the 26th man. Happ will now start Wednesday's series finale.

Left-hander Danny Duffy started the second game for Kansas City. The Royals called up right-hander Scott Barlow from Triple-A Omaha to be their 26th man. Right-hander Ian Kennedy was scheduled to start Wednesday.

