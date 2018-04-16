Story's 3-run blast boosts Rockies past Pirates 6-2

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story rounds second after hitting a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Steven Braultof in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Trevor Story drilled a three-run home run, German Marquez pitched six effective innings and the Colorado Rockies kept their road surge going with a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Story bounced back from a miserable series in Washington by going 2 for 3 and driving in three runs, all of them coming when he sent a pitch from Steven Brault into the bleachers in left field with one out in the fourth at frigid and blustery PNC Park to break open a close game.

Charlie Blackmon added his team-leading seventh home run of the season for Colorado. The Rockies have won five of six overall and are 8-2 in their last 10 games away from Coors Field.

Marquez (1-1) held the Pirates without a hit until a one-out triple by Francisco Cervelli in the fifth. He left after six innings, giving up two runs, two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Brault (2-1) met his first serious bump since being thrust into the rotation as a stop-gap while Joe Musgrove deals with a strained right shoulder. The Rockies touched him for two runs in the first and he ran into trouble in the fourth after walking Ian Desmond and having Carlos Gonzalez line a single up the middle through the shift.

Enter Story, who came in hitting just .177, including 1 for 15 with 10 strikeouts during a series in Washington. Colorado put the runners in motion on a 2-2 count, but Story allowed his teammates to trot home after turning on Brault's slider.

Brault pitched a season-high six innings, allowing five runs, five hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Corey Dickerson extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the seventh for the Pirates. Colin Moran added a sacrifice fly, but the surprising Pirates cooled off a bit.

They weren't the only ones. The temperature was 36 degrees at first pitch, with the wind chill in the mid-20s. The Pirates announced a crowd of 8,958, the smallest to see a game at PNC Park since 2011.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Musgrove is scheduled for a bullpen session Thursday. The 25-year-old, acquired from Houston as part of the trade that sent Gerrit Cole to the Astros, has been dealing with right shoulder issues since the start of spring training.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Chad Bettis (2-0, 2.04 ERA) gave up one run and three hits over seven innings last Thursday against Washington. Bettis is 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA in six appearances against the Pirates.

Pirates: Trevor Williams (3-0, 1.56) has won three straight decisions for the first time in his career and is 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA in his last five starts at PNC Park.

