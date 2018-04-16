Kyle Larson leads when Bristol race resumes

A dryer makes its way around the track during a rain delay at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - NASCAR hopes to complete the Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday after early-morning snow and rain let up.

The race is set to resume at 1 p.m.

The forecast calls for cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40s, but no rain.

Kyle Larson leads with 296 laps left in the 500-lap race. Drivers need to complete 46 more laps for the race to be official.

Larson led 74 of the 204 laps completed Sunday before the race was postponed following a third red flag because of rain. Denny Hamlin is second, Paul Menard third and pole-sitter Kyle Busch fourth.

Brad Keselowski won stage one. Ryan Blaney led 99 laps Sunday before wrecking.

