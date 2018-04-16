Reds cruise past Brewers 10-4 to end eight-game skid

Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton makes a catch at the wall of a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers' Domingo Santana during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 16, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Billy Hamilton drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds ended an eight-game losing streak with a 10-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

The Reds won for just the third time in 16 games this season. Cincinnati is tied with Kansas City for the fewest wins in the majors.

Cincinnati starter Luis Castillo (1-2) entered the game having allowed 13 earned runs in 16 innings over three starts this season. He shut out the Brewers for six innings before allowing four runs in the seventh. He went 6 2/3 innings, giving up five hits while striking out eight and walking three.

The Reds jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning on Tucker Barnhart's RBI single and Hamilton's two-run single.

The Reds broke the game open in the sixth, scoring six runs and hitting four doubles off Milwaukee reliever Oliver Drake. Cincinnati sent 10 batters to the plate.

The first run scored on back-to-back doubles by Adam Duvall and Scooter Gennett. Castillo had a run-scoring single. Hamilton followed with his second RBI single of the game.

Jose Peraza had a two-run double and Joey Votto's RBI double finished the scoring in the inning. The double was Votto's first extra-base hit of the season.

Milwaukee starter Brent Suter (1-2) allowed three runs and six hits over five innings and struck out four.

Milwaukee scored four runs in the seventh. Reliever Jorge Lopez had a two-run double for his first career hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker, who missed three games with shoulder soreness, entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. ... OF Scott Schebler made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday and another on Monday for Double-A Pensacola. He's been out with a bruised nerve in his right elbow after being hit by a pitch on April 8. ... RHP Kevin Shackelford (right forearm strain) made a second rehab appearance for Pensacola on Monday.

Brewers: Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 13, with a right calf strain and recalled C Jacob Nottingham from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Nottingham made his major league debut when he entered the game in the seventh. ... 1B Eric Thames, who aggravated a muscle injury in his left leg and was removed in the third inning of Sunday's game, was out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Reds: Sal Romano (0-1, 5.87 ERA) is 0-3 with a 7.24 ERA in three starts against the Brewers, all coming as a rookie last season.

Brewers: Junior Guerra (1-0, 1.69) will make his second start since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He is 1-1 with a 6.35 ERA in four games (three starts) against the Reds.

