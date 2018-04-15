Red Sox move to MLB-best 13-2; Phils' win streak at 6

Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a ground-rule double hit by Tzu-Wei Lin, of Taiwan, in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a ground-rule double hit by Tzu-Wei Lin, of Taiwan, in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) - Andrew Benintendi got three hits and the Boston Red Sox extended the best start in their 118-year history, beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Sunday at frigid Fenway Park.

Mitch Moreland also had three hits for the Red Sox, who completed a three-game sweep of the shortened series and improved to a major league-best 13-2 under new manager Alex Cora.

The series was supposed to last four games, but the traditional Patriots' Day game scheduled for Monday morning at 11:05 a.m. was postponed late Sunday afternoon because of a forecast that calls for heavy rain throughout the day.

The game will be made up May 17. It is the first time the Patriots' Day game in Boston has been postponed since 1984.

Manny Machado had an RBI double for Baltimore, which has lost five of six.

Boston ace Chris Sale gave up one run and two hits in five innings, striking eight and walking two.

Heath Hembree (2-0) worked two innings of scoreless relief. Craig Kimbrel got three outs for his fifth save.

Dylan Bundy (0-2) gave up three runs - one earned - and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, two walks and two wild pitches.

PHILLIES 10, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Aaron Altherr hit a three-run homer, Scott Kingery had a three-run double and Philadelphia won its sixth in a row.

Kingery's two-out drive off the center field wall capped a four-run burst in the third inning that put Philadelphia ahead 4-2. The rookie has 12 RBIs over his past eight games.

Philadelphia took a commanding 10-3 advantage during a five-run eighth when Maikel Franco hit a two-run single and Altherr homered off Andrew Kittredge.

Reliever Yacksel Rios (2-0) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Denard Span homered and had two RBIs for the Rays, who have lost six straight at home.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-1), making the start on the Rays' fifth bullpen game this season, gave up five runs, three hits, two walks and hit a batter in 4 2/3 innings.

METS 3, BREWERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and New York beat Milwaukee to improve the best start in team history to 12-2.

Noah Syndergaard struck out eight batters in a row, two shy of Tom Seaver's major league record, and Brandon Nimmo finished a double shy of the cycle. Nimmo connected for a tying home run against Taylor Williams leading off the sixth on a cold, blustery afternoon at Citi Field.

Flores broke a 2-all tie with a drive over the left-center wall against Matt Albers (2-1) for his second home run this year. New York has opened a season with five straight series wins for the first time.

Jeurys Familia (1-0) worked around a walk in a hitless ninth.

ROCKIES 6, NATIONALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ian Desmond hit a tiebreaking, two-out homer in the ninth inning against his former team, Charlie Blackmon drove in three runs and Colorado rallied to beat Washington.

After Sean Doolittle (0-1) struck out Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra to open the ninth, Desmond sent a belt-high, 3-2 fastball over the 402-foot sign in straightaway center as Colorado took three out of four in its only visit to Washington.

Adam Ottavino (3-0) got the win despite allowing a run in the eighth.

Wade Davis worked the ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.

PIRATES 7, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) - Starling Marte went 5 for 5 with a ninth-inning homer to help Pittsburgh beat Miami.

Marte's five hits were a career high, and his average rose from .241 to .305. He scored four times and hit his third homer off Junichi Tazawa.

The surprising Pirates (11-4) improved to 7-0 in day games, completed a 4-2 trip and head home atop the NL Central.

Ivan Nova (2-1) recovered from a wobbly start to pitch 6 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and struck out nine, his highest total since 2016.

Jose Urena (0-3) allowed eight hits and four runs in five innings. After four starts, the Marlins' ace has an ERA of 5.57.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball