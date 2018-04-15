sports

Pirates' Josh Harrison leaves game after being hit by pitch

Miami Marlins' JB Shuck, right, is out at second as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (5) throws to first during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Miami. Lewis Brinson was out at first on a fielder's choice. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) - Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison has left his team's game at Miami after being hit on the left arm by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena.

Harrison appeared to be hit on the protective guard covering his elbow. He walked slowly to first base, but after consulting with a trainer he left the game.

The Pirates' leadoff hitter, Harrison is batting .263 with one homer and five RBIs. He came into the game Sunday leading the team with 12 runs.

