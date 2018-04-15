Angels at Royals postponed because of cold temperatures

Grounds crew workers cover home plate after a baseball game against between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Angels was postponed due to inclement weather Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Los Angeles Angels game with Japanese star Shohei Ohtani scheduled to pitch at Kansas City was postponed Sunday because of cold temperatures.

It was 31 degrees with an 18 mph wind, making it feel like 20 degrees.

The game will be made up on June 25 in Kansas City.

After an Angels' day off Monday, Ohtani will start against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday when the club will open a six-game homestand in Anaheim.

Royals rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund, who was scheduled to start Sunday, was pushed back a day and will start Monday in Toronto.

