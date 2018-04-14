Barcelona unbeaten in record 39 straight league games

FC Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valencia at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona set a Spanish league record of 39 consecutive games unbeaten after defeating Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, as it tries to rebound from its Champions League exit.

Philippe Coutinho set up goals for Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti to help Barcelona establish the new Liga milestone four days after it squandered a 4-1 first-leg advantage by losing 3-0 at Roma and failed to reach Europe's final four for the third year in a row.

With its hopes from a rare treble dashed in Italy, Ernesto Valverde's side stayed well on course for a domestic double after dealing third-place Valencia its first loss in 10 rounds.

Barcelona, which plays Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final next weekend, opened up a 14-point gap over second-place Atletico Madrid before its game against Levante on Sunday.

Barcelona surpassed Real Sociedad's mark of 38 straight league games without a loss that had stood since 1980 after remaining undefeated through 32 rounds this season. It also finished the last campaign without a loss over the final seven games under former coach Luis Enrique.