Palace, Huddersfield lift survival bids; Chelsea fights back

Huddersfield Town's Collin Quaner, center, has an attempt on goal stopped by Watford's goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis during their English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP)

Huddersfield Town's Collin Quaner, center, has an attempt on goal stopped by Watford's goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis during their English Premier League soccer match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England, Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) - Crystal Palace and Huddersfield boosted their hopes of staying in the English Premier League with wins after Southampton squandered a two-goal lead to lose to Chelsea on Saturday.

Wilfried Zaha scored twice as Palace beat Brighton 3-2 to move six points clear of Southampton, which occupies the final relegation place.

Huddersfield is a point above Palace after Tom Ince's stoppage-time goal sealed a 1-0 victory over Watford.

Southampton was 2-0 up with 20 minutes left at home to Chelsea, but substitute Olivier Giroud scored twice and Eden Hazard also netted to complete the comeback against the fifth-place champions.

Swansea moved five points ahead of Southampton after a 1-1 home draw with Everton.

Burnley's unlikely pursuit of a Europa League spot continued with a 2-1 victory over Leicester thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Kevin Long. Burnley is seventh, two points behind Arsenal, which plays Sunday at Newcastle.

In Saturday's late games, Liverpool hosts Bournemouth and runaway leader Manchester City is at Tottenham.

___

More AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague