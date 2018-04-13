Los Angeles FC beats Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi scored in the second half and expansion Los Angeles FC beat Vancouver 2-0 on Friday night to end the Whitecaps' 11-game Major League Soccer home unbeaten streak.

Marco Urena assisted on both goals to help Los Angeles (3-2-0) end a two-game losing streak.

The defeat, before a crowd of 22,120 at BC Place Stadium, marked the first time in over a year Vancouver lost back-to-back games. The Whitecaps (3-3-1) were beaten 2-1 on the road to Real Salt Lake last Saturday.

Vela opened the scoring in the 59th minute. Left alone in the box, the shifty forward was fed the ball by Urena and launched a rainbow shot that arched into the top right-hand corner of the net. That broke LAFC's scoreless streak of 202 minutes.

Rossi took advantage of some poor Whitecaps clearing attempts to score in the 70th minute. Vela and Rossi have four goals this season.

The Whitecaps played without striker Kei Kamara, who suffered an injury during training Thursday. He was replaced by Erik Hurtado.