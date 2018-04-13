LEADING OFF: Mets try to continue fast start

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ takes part in a warm-up prior to the start of the Cubs' home opening baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ takes part in a warm-up prior to the start of the Cubs' home opening baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

NEW YORK GROOVE

Riding an eight-game winning streak that has lifted them to the top record in the majors, the surprising New York Mets try to extend the best start in franchise history to 11-1 when they open a homestand against Milwaukee. New York left-hander Steven Matz, coming off a solid outing in Washington, faces Zach Davies and the Brewers, who are 5-1 on the road. Under new manager Mickey Callaway, the Mets have six comeback wins and they wrapped up a 6-0 road trip Wednesday night in Miami.

DARVISH DAY

Yu Darvish makes his first home start with the Chicago Cubs when they host the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Darvish also is looking for his first win since he signed a $126 million, six-year contract with Chicago in February. The Japanese right-hander pitched six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision at Milwaukee on Saturday in his previous start. Anibal Sanchez pitches for Atlanta. The 34-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a 3.82 ERA in seven career starts against the Cubs.

FAMILIAR FOES

Zack Greinke starts for Arizona in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 34-year-old right-hander went 51-15 with a 2.30 ERA in three seasons with the Dodgers from 2013-15. He is 4-4 with a 3.74 ERA in 11 career starts against Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda makes his third appearance of the year for the Dodgers. He has struck out 12 in six scoreless innings so far this season.

A NEW STREAK

Reds first baseman Joey Votto starts a new playing streak against the Cardinals. He was out of the starting lineup on Thursday, ending his streak of 202 consecutive games since Sept. 2, 2016. It was the longest for the Reds since Pete Rose started 370 straight games from 1973-76.

