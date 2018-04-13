Ferrari's Vettel quickest in final practice at Chinese GP

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice session for the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, Friday, April 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

SHANGHAI (AP) - Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was quickest in the final practice before qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix. The German driver has won the first two races of the season in Australia and Bahrain.

Vettel clocked 1 minute, 33.018 seconds, on the 5.451-kilometer circuit. Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen was 0.451 behind in second place.

Defending and four-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes has won the pole six times in China in 11 races - and he's won the race in Shanghai five times, including last year.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo blew an engine in his Saturday practice run, and Hamilton and several others lost control and went into spins after going through wet grass on the track's fringe.

Some rain was predicted for qualifying with Sunday's race day expected to be dry.