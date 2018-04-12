A'ja Wilson top pick of WNBA draft by Las Vegas Aces

NEW YORK (AP) - A'ja Wilson was the top pick in the WNBA draft by the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night.

The South Carolina star post player will bolster the relocated franchise's frontcourt. The Aces, who moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio this past winter, had the first pick for the second straight season.

Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell went second to the Indiana Fever, who also have the eighth pick.

The draft was held at Nike's New York headquarters. The athletic apparel company is a global partner and outfitter for the WNBA this season. They unveiled the new WNBA uniforms earlier Thursday.

Training camps open up on April 29 and the 22nd season of the WNBA begins play on May 18.

___

