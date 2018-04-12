LEADING OFF: Yankees-Red Sox calm? Arenado awaits decision

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

FENWAY FISTICUFFS

The Yankees and Red Sox meet in the series finale, a day after their Beantown Brawl. Are the longtime rivals done tangling?

"I think it's probably over with," New York manager Aaron Boone said. "Hopefully put this to bed."

A spikes-first slide by Tyler Austin into Boston shortstop Brock Holt raised the tension level at Fenway Park. Four innings later, the Red Sox retaliated when Joe Kelly hit Austin with a fastball.

"It's Yankees-Red Sox. That's what everybody wants. That's what they got," Boston starter David Price said.

NO MORE NOLAN?

Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado is certain to get suspended soon after charging the mound and trying to punch Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo. The All-Star third baseman went wild after a fastball buzzed behind him, and came out swinging. None of his punches landed squarely Wednesday at Coors Field, and that could spare him some additional games when penalties are announced. The teams next meet April 23, again in Colorado.

CATCHING A BREAK, MAYBE

The catcher-thin Mets will see how Kevin Plawecki is feeling. He was hit by a pitch in the left hand Wednesday and X-rays were negative, but could miss time. Catcher Travis d'Arnaud went on the disabled list earlier in the day with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, and surgery is possible. Tomas Nido was recalled from Double-A Binghamton.

The Mets have won eight in a row and have the best record in the majors at 10-1 heading into Friday night's series opener at home against Milwaukee.

THEY'RE SHORT

The Texas Rangers will find out how long shortstop Elvis Andrus will be sidelined with a broken right elbow. He was hit by a pitch from hard-throwing Angels reliever Keynan Middleton on Wednesday night and is likely headed to the disabled list for the first time in his career.

"Listen, you don't replace guys like this. It's such a huge part of the lineup and on the field defensively," Rangers manager Jeff Banister said of Andrus, who at 29 is in his 10th season as their starting shortstop.

