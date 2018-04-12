Rahm tucked in behind leaders at Spanish Open

MADRID (AP) - Home favorite Jon Rahm shot a 5-under 67 to finish one off the lead after the first round of the Spanish Open Thursday.

Marc Warren of Scotland and Paul Dunne of Ireland set the pace on 66 at the Centro Nacional de Golf.

Warren birdied five of his last seven holes and Dunne also finished strongly with a birdie three at the 16th and an eagle three at the 18th.

Rahm, who was fourth at the Masters Sunday, eagled the 18th too, the ninth hole of his round.

"I played a lot better than I expected, especially off the tee," said the world No. 4 from Spain, who has never won professionally in his home country.

"Too bad that I couldn't make a couple of putts but I guess it's happening to everyone, the greens are not easy to read. Still, 5-under is fine and hopefully I can keep playing the same way to the green and make some putts for the rest of the week."

Spanish amateur Victor Pastor was in a group of 10 other players tied with Rahm.

Defending champion Andrew Johnston launched his campaign with a 68.