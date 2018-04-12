West Virginia releases nonconference home hoops schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia will play former Big East basketball rival Pittsburgh and Mid-American Conference champion Buffalo next season.

The Mountaineers released their nonconference home schedule Thursday.

West Virginia will play Pittsburgh on Dec. 8 in Morgantown. It will mark Pitt's first visit to the Coliseum since 2012 and first as a nonconference opponent since 1993.

WVU will open the regular season at home Nov. 9 against Buffalo, whose last visit to Morgantown was in 1991.

Other home nonconference games include Valparaiso on Nov. 24, Rider on Nov. 28, Youngstown on Dec. 1, Jacksonville State on Dec. 22 and Lehigh on Dec. 30.