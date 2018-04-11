NBA's best: Lebron vs. MJ. How about Magic?

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in New York. The Cavaliers won 123-109. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in New York. The Cavaliers won 123-109. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

With the start of NBA playoffs just days away, "AP Sports Weekly" podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg dig into the debate about who's the best ever, Lebron James or Michael Jordan.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds has another name to throw into the mix: Magic Johnson. Reynolds says comparing LeBron to Magic might be more fitting because of both players' position versatility.

The co-hosts also cover the Champions League. Litke argues the soccer tournament is the best competition in sports. Dahlberg thinks the season never seems to end and loyalty is a rare commodity.

Also on the show: a recap of the Masters with AP golf writer Doug Ferguson.

On the menu: Carraba's calorie count and the "Triple Ferguson."