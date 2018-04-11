West Virginia women add transfers Cuevas-Moore, Boykin

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has signed South Carolina graduate transfer Bianca Cuevas-Moore, while forward De'Janae Boykin is transferring to the Mountaineers from Penn State.

West Virginia coach Mike Carey announced the roster additions Wednesday.

Cuevas-Moore missed last season with a knee injury. She started at point guard when the Gamecocks won the 2017 national championship. She's expected to earn her degree at South Carolina this spring and be eligible immediately at West Virginia.

Boykin must sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules and will have one season of eligibility remaining. She averaged 5.8 points and 7.6 rebounds last season.

West Virginia also returns Tynice Martin, an honorable mention All-American in 2017 who missed last season due to injury. And guard Kysre Gondrezick becomes eligible after transferring from Michigan, where she averaged 14.9 points as a freshman.