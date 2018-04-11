George, Westbrook lead Thunder past Grizzlies 137-123

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Paul George scored 40 points, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook entered the night needing 16 rebounds to clinch the triple-double average. He pulled down his 16th rebound with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter and received a standing ovation. He finished with just six points, but had a career-high 20 rebounds and 19 assists.

Steven Adams scored 24 points and Corey Brewer added 17 for the Thunder, who matched a franchise record with 20 made 3-pointers.

The win was critical - with a loss, the Thunder would have been a No. 8 seed and forced to play No. 1 seed Houston in the first round.

Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 36 points for Memphis.

Westbrook had one of the most unique first halves of his career to help the Thunder take a 20-point lead. He had 12 assists and 11 rebounds, yet only scored one point and took two shots. George scored 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 5 3-pointers in the first half to help Oklahoma City score a season-high 77 points in the first half.

Brooks scored 16 points in the third quarter to help the Grizzlies trim their deficit to 105-96 at the end of the third quarter. The Grizzlies scored 39 points in the period.

Memphis hung tough in the fourth quarter before back-to-back 3-pointers by Terrance Ferguson and George pushed Oklahoma City's lead to 133-116.

Grizzlies: Marc Gasol (rest), Tyreke Evans (personal reasons), JaMychal Green (knee soreness), Wayne Selden Jr. (right knee soreness), Andrew Harrison (right wrist/left shoulder) and Jarell Martin (left ankle) all sat out.

Thunder: Westbrook brought F Nick Collison out to midcourt with him before the game. Westbrook said he wasn't sure if it would be the 37-year-old Collison's last regular-season game, but he wanted the crowd to acknowledge Collison's contribution to the franchise. ... G Alex Abrines (concussion protocol) did not play. ... Westbrook had seven assists in the first quarter. ... Brewer was fouled on a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and left the game for good with a knee sprain.

Grizzlies: Season is over.

Thunder: Will open the playoffs this weekend.

