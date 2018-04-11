Bourjos' 2-run hit helps Braves top Nats 5-3; McCarthy hurt

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Peter Bourjos drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single in the 12th inning and Atlanta's bullpen finally made a lead stand up, helping the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 Wednesday after losing Brandon McCarthy to an injured left shoulder.

Bourjos, who enteredin left field in the seventh inning and promptly threw a runner out at home, delivered the go-ahead hit off Ryan Madson (0-1) with one out in the 12th. Madson began that inning by allowing consecutive singles and a walk to fill the bags.

Rookie Shane Carle, Atlanta's seventh pitcher, threw the last two innings for the win. He blew a save chance in the 11th, giving up Howie Kendrick's two-out double to make it 3-all.

The Braves also led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but Arodys Vizcaino blew the save then by allowing Matt Adams' tying homer.

Atlanta got homers from Kurt Suzuki in the fourth and the 11th. His at-bat with two outs in the 10th ended with Ender Inciarte getting tagged out trying to steal home. With Nationals closer Sean Doolittle pitching, Inciarte walked, stole second, moved to third on a double steal and then tried to complete his trip around the bases with another swipe. But on this one, catcher Pedro Severino was able to apply the tag in time; the umpire's call of out stood after a replay review.

McCarthy left with what the Braves said was a subluxation of his non-throwing shoulder, which usually refers to a partial dislocation. He spent more than a month on the disabled list last season after dislocating his left shoulder with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wednesday's injury came on the last out of the fifth, when McCarthy stretched out his left arm to collect a toss from first baseman Freddie Freeman on a groundout by Brian Goodwin. McCarthy immediately grabbed at his shoulder and a trainer came out to attend to him.

McCarthy gave up a total of four hits and one run in his five innings.

It helped that the Nationals hit into four double plays, three with McCarthy on the mound.

Nationals starter A.J. Cole gave up three hits in 5 1/3 innings, but each went for extra bases. His third pitch of the game, a 93 mph fastball, was deposited over the out-of-town scoreboard in right-center for Ozzie Albies' fourth homer this season.

That was how long it took for Cole to surrender more scoring than Washington's first two starters in the series, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, did in their combined 17 shutout innings Monday and Tuesday.

Cole's other appearance this season was also against the Braves, in Atlanta on April 3, and it went about as badly as could be: He lasted only 3 2-3 innings and allowed 10 earned runs in a 13-6 loss. That put his ERA at 24.55. After Wednesday's game, it was 12.00.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 2B Daniel Murphy (offseason knee surgery) could be nearing a rehab assignment at extended spring training in Florida "in the next week or so," manager Dave Martinez said.

MONTERO GONE; EATON TO DL

C Miguel Montero was designated for assignment by the Nationals after going 0 for 11 in four games this season - and just 24 hours after he returned from paternity leave. In other moves, C Matt Wieters was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, LF Adam Eaton went on the DL, and OF Moises Sierra's contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse. Sierra entered Wednesday's game in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Braves: After Thursday's off day, begin a three-game set at the Chicago Cubs on Friday. RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will start the opener for Atlanta against RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 5.23).

Nationals: Open a four-game series against the visiting Rockies on Thursday, with LHP Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.59 ERA) facing Colorado RHP Chad Bettis (1-0, 2.53). Gonzalez is 4-0 in five career starts against the Rockies.

