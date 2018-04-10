sports

Champions League or bust

20180410_ap_a82a590ece4e446f9784f209704804b5-1c685e7cb02b48a6b20301668ff8a4ee
Patrick Reed holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
by , The Associated Press

The midweek Champions League matches finds "AP Sports Weekly" podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg staking out opposing positions on the beautiful game.

Patrick Reed holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Champions League or bust

Litke argues the Champions League is the best competition in sports. Dahlberg thinks the season never seems to end and loyalty is a rare commodity.

Also on the show: a recap of the Masters with AP golf writer Doug Ferguson and a preview of next weekend's start of the NBA playoffs with pro basketball writer Tim Reynolds.

On the menu: Carraba's calorie count and the "Triple Ferguson."

Published: | Updated: