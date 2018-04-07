Suarez powers Reds past Pirates 7-4

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez rounds second behind Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison after hitting a three-run-home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Eugenio Suarez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh opened the season with six wins in seven games and then jumped out to a 4-0 lead against Cincinnati in the second. But the Reds chipped away at the deficit before Suarez finished the job.

Joey Votto hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Jesse Winker added an RBI single in the fifth. Suarez then tied it at 4 with a two-run single off Dovydas Neverauskas with two out in the sixth.

Suarez came up again with two on in the eighth and drove a 0-1 fastball from George Kontos (0-1) over the wall in left. He finished with three hits.

Wandy Peralta (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win and Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his second save.

Cincinnati right-hander Sal Romano allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out one and walked one.

Corey Dickerson hit a two-run double for Pittsburgh in the first. Josh Harrison added a sacrifice fly in the second, and Adam Frazier had an RBI single.

But Cincinnati's pitching tightened up after that, retiring 16 straight Pirates from the third through eighth innings.

Chad Kuhl struck out seven in five innings for Pittsburgh. He was charged with two runs and five hits.

TRAINING ROOM

Reds: OF Scott Schebler (right elbow) missed his fourth straight game after being hit by a pitch Sunday against Washington. The impact did damage to the ulnar nerve in Schebler's elbow and he is dealing with a lack of feeling in his hand as result. The Reds are still contemplating a move to the disabled list.

Pirates: RF Gregory Polanco was a late scratch with right foot discomfort after fouling a pitch off his foot on Friday night. He is day to day. Frazier replaced him in the lineup. ... RHP Joe Musgrove (right shoulder strain) will begin throwing next week in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will pitch the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Mahle, 23, will be making just his sixth career start, but it'll be his third against Pittsburgh. He made his major league debut against the Pirates last August.

Pirates: Jameson Taillon (1-0, 3.38 ERA) will make his second start of the season. He tied a career high with nine strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.