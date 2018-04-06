sports

Davis Cup: Zverev gives Germany 1-0 lead over Spain

A World Group Quarter final Davis Cup tennis match takes place between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Spain's David Ferrer at the bullring in Valencia, Spain, Friday April 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) - Alexander Zverev cruised past David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to give Germany a 1-0 lead against host Spain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Zverev was in control from the start at the bullring staging the tie in Valencia. The world No. 4 had four aces and 27 winners against the 33rd-ranked Spaniard.

"I played more aggressively as the match went on. It's my first clay-court match in a very long time, so it was great to find my rhythm so quickly," Zverev said. "With (Rafael) Nadal in their team, it's a point we're not expecting to get, so it's important to start well."

World No. 1 Nadal faces 34th-ranked Philipp Kohlschreiber in the second singles.

This is the teams' first Davis Cup meeting since 2004.

