Red Bull's Ricciardo fastest in 1st practice for Bahrain GP

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, April 6, 2018. The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will take place here on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) - Daniel Ricciardo gave Red Bull a boost by posting the fastest time in the first practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

The Australian clocked 1 minute, 31.06 seconds on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) desert circuit. He was 0.3 seconds quicker than Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and 0.4 ahead of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, whose teammate Sebastian Vettel placed fourth.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth. The British driver had a tricky session, twice taking his Mercedes too wide on corners and finishing more than one second behind Ricciardo.

Earlier, Ricciardo's teammate Max Verstappen's car lost power and ground to a halt on the track. The Dutch driver got out and helped stewards wheel the car back to the team garage.

It was another blow for Verstappen, who spun his car early into the season-opening Australian GP two weeks ago. He finished in sixth place.

Vettel won in Melbourne, profiting from an error by Mercedes to finish ahead of Hamilton.

There is a second practice later Friday, when cooler temperatures will match those in Sunday evening's race.