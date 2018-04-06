Bogdanovic's last-second jumper leads Kings past Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is fouled as he shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guard Kobi Simmons (2) and forward Omari Johnson (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 6, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on a 16-footer with a second left to help the Sacramento Kings escape with a 94-93 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

Bogdanovic's jumper capped a close game between two teams near the bottom of the Western Conference standings - a game that saw four lead changes in the final minute.

Willie Cauley-Stein led the Kings with 18 points, Buddy Hield finished with 14, and De'Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson each scored 13.

MarShon Brooks led Memphis with 23 points, while Dillon Brooks added 16, including a 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left to give Memphis a 93-92 lead.

After Bogdanovic answered with his jumper, he blocked the inbounds pass on Memphis' final possession, sending the Grizzlies to their fourth straight loss.

Memphis, which trailed 87-77 with about 4 minutes left, clicked off 10 straight points to tie the game. The teams exchanged leads the rest of the way until Bogdanovic's winner.

TIP-INS

Kings: F Zach Randolph missed his eighth straight game, the last four listed as personal reasons. However, he did come to the Kings bench about 2 minutes into the game, drawing applause from Memphis fans. Randolph played seven years with the Grizzlies. . Cauley-Stein hit his first five shots in the game. . Bogdanovic ended the night with eight points.

Grizzlies: Brooks entered the game averaging 23.3 points in his three games since signing a 10-day contract with the team. He signed a multiyear deal with Memphis earlier Friday. . Rookie C Ivan Rabb had 12 points and 11 rebounds. . Played with eight players sitting out, including Marc Gasol (rest), Tyreke Evans (not with team/personal reasons) among others. .Used their 34th starting lineup of the season.

UP NEXT

Kings: Play their final road game of the season on Monday at San Antonio.

Grizzlies: Host the Detroit Pistons in their home finale on Sunday.

___

