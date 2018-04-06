Dodgers-Giants series opener in San Francisco rained out

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The opener of the Dodgers-Giants weekend series scheduled for Friday night was rained out.

With heavy rains forecast in the Bay Area all weekend, the Giants postponed the game more than seven hours before the scheduled first pitch. The game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on April 28.

Saturday's game was also pushed back by two hours to a 3:05 p.m. PDT.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said in a text message he was "keeping guys in order," so lefty Derek Holland (0-1) is pushed back a day to start Saturday and Los Angeles right-hander Kenta Maeda (1-0) was listed as starter a day later as well.

This marked just the sixth rainout at 19-year-old AT&T Park and first since April 12, 2006, when the Astros were in town. It also was only the 33rd rainout since the franchise moved West to San Francisco in 1958.

