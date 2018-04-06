Arcia's game-ending single lifts Brewers over Cubs 5-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Orlando Arcia had a game-ending single with one out in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Friday night with the help of two-run homers by Eric Thames and Travis Shaw.

With the score 4-4, Manny Pina drew a one-out walk of Mike Montgomery (0-1), and pinch-hitter Hernan Perez hit a slow roller to third and dove into first as the throw from Kris Bryant skipped past Victor Caratini for an error that allowed Pina to advance to third. Arcia followed with an opposite-field flare to right that set off a celebration near second base.

Matt Albers (1-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings for his first win for the Brewers.

Held scoreless for 22 consecutive innings and trailing 2-0 entering the fifth, the Brewers got a spark when reliever Josh Hader led off the inning with his first major league hit. Two batters later, Thames tied with game with a homer to straightaway center off starter Kyle Hendricks.

Ryan Braun singled, and Shaw homered for a 4-2 lead.

Chicago tied the score in the sixth when Javier Baez hit an RBI triple off Jeremy Jeffress and came home when second baseman Eric Sogard's throw skipped wide of third base for an error.

Milwaukee put runners on second and third with no outs in the bottom half but failed to score. After three straight two-out walks by Justin Wilson in the seventh, Steve Cishek relieved and struck out Lorenzo Cain.

Hendricks allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings. Milwaukee's Brian Woodruff, making his first start after a pair of relief appearances, gave up two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings and 95 pitches. Russell and Caratini hit RBI singles in the first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo didn't play due to back tightness. "He did a lot of extra hitting yesterday," manager Joe Maddon said. "I'm not overly concerned."

Brewers: All-Star closer Corey Knebel went on the DL because of a strained left hamstring and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. ... RHP Adrian Houser was recalled from Double-A Biloxi. Houser made two relief appearances for Milwaukee in 2015 and had Tommy John surgery the following year. "It's definitely been a long journey," Houser said. ... OF Christian Yelich missed a second consecutive game with right oblique tightness.

UP NEXT

RHP Yu Darvish (0-0, 10.38 ERA), who is to start Saturday for Chicago, allowed three runs in five innings last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his only previous appearance against Milwaukee. Brewers RHP Zach Davies (0-1, 9.53) is 5-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 10 starts against the Cubs.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball