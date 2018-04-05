Pouille opens against Seppi in Davis Cup quarterfinals

GENOA, Italy (AP) - Without the injured Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille will face Andreas Seppi to open France's visit to Italy in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

The 11th-ranked Pouille has a 4-3 record in the Davis Cup and won the decisive match over Belgium's Steve Darcis in last season's final.

It will be the first meeting between Pouille and Seppi.

Italy captain Corrado Barazzutti selected the 62nd-ranked Seppi over Paolo Lorenzi - who is ranked five spots higher - for the second singles spot.

Fabio Fognini will face Jeremy Chardy in the second match of the best-of-five series on outdoor red clay.

In Saturday's doubles, Simone Bolelli and Lorenzi will face Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. Reverse singles are scheduled for Sunday.

Tsonga is out following minor knee surgery.