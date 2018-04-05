sports

Australian women break 4x100 freestyle relay world record

20180405_ap_cda11aadf64e470eb0ba241406a58df2-7ccbe3bd6cfb4c569d076caf71745177
Australia's women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the gold medal at the Aquatic Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) - Australia's 4x100-meter women's freestyle relay team has done it again, breaking its own world record on the opening night of the swim program at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia´s women´s 4 x 100m freestyle relay team celebrate after winning the gold medal at the Aquatic Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Australian women break 4x100 freestyle relay world record

Australia, with sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack, clocked a time of 3 minutes, 30.5 seconds Thursday night at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

That broke the mark of 3:30.65 the team clocked at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, when the Campbell sisters and McKeon were part of the team.

On Thursday, Canada finished second, nearly four seconds behind. England took the bronze, more than eight seconds behind Australia.

Published: | Updated: