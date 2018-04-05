Butch Harmon: I thought Tiger would never play again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Butch Harmon has taught some of the greatest players in golf, including Tiger Woods, and said he, like many, thought Woods would never play again.

Harmon told "AP Sports Special Events" podcast co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg on location at the Masters that he thinks Woods will play well and might even have a chance of winning. If that happens, he said, it would be a great reincarnation for Woods and golf itself.

Harmon was the instructor for Woods when he turned pro and this week counts Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler among his clients.

Harmon said this Masters has a chance to be the best since1986, when Jack Nicklaus won at the age of 46. He said the mix of young talent and Woods and Phil Mickelson could make it memorable.

Litke and Dahlberg also talk to AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson, who says even if Woods doesn't win, who would have thought that 10 months after the infamous police mug shot following his DUI arrest that Woods would already have a new and much more positive image.

The co-hosts also ask Ferguson about his hot dog consumption, and why the staff in the media dining center makes sure napkins stay properly folded.

Listen at https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events