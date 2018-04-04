White Sox cool off Blue Jays with 4-3 win

Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo (21) tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak (14) at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo (21) tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak (14) at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - Matt Davidson hit his fourth home run of the season and Jose Abreu added a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox snapped the Toronto Blue Jays' four-game win streak with a 4-3 victory Wednesday night.

With the win, the White Sox return to Chicago for Thursday's home opener against the Detroit Tigers, having avoided their first three-game sweep in Toronto since 2004.

Having been held hitless throughout the series, Davidson connected on his fourth home run of the season to lead off the second inning, driving a 3-1 pitch from Aaron Sanchez over the left-field fence.

With the score tied at 3-3, Abreu connected on a 3-0 pitch from reliever Ryan Tepera (1-1), sending a solo shot into the second deck in left-center field for his second home run of the year. The home run, the 126th of his career, broke a tie with former White Sox infielder Joe Crede for 14th in franchise history.

In his first start of the season, right-hander Carson Fulmer held Toronto to five hits over five innings, surrendering all three runs.

Right-hander Nate Jones (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Closer Joakim Soria earned his second save of the season with a flawless ninth inning.

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez went six innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs, while striking out seven.

After Toronto had tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, an odd play in the top of the fifth put the White Sox back in front.

With the bases loaded and one out, Yoan Moncada hit a fly ball to the fence in left field. Curtis Granderson attempted to make the catch, but the ball squirted out of his glove and he barehanded the ball before it hit the ground.

After the umpires initially called Moncada out, the White Sox challenged the call and video review showed that the ball had hit the fence before Granderson's glove.

Moncada was awarded a single, which brought in Welington Castillo to score from third. Chicago added to its lead one batter later when Avisail Garcia was hit by a pitch.

The Blue Jays tied the score once again in the sixth inning, as pinch-hitter Steve Pearce and Kendrys Morales both had RBI singles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Aledmys Diaz was held out of Wednesday's game because of the back spasms that saw him removed from Tuesday's game. Manager John Gibbons said Diaz was "feeling much better," and though he was available in an emergency, hoped that a day off followed by a travel day Thursday could be enough to get him back in the lineup for Friday's game in Texas. Gift Ngoepe started in his place.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (1-0, 6.00) brings his 23-12 record and 2.91 ERA in April starts into Chicago's home opener Thursday as the White Sox open a three-game set against Detroit. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 6.00) takes the mound for the Tigers.

Blue Jays: Following a day off Thursday, RHP Marco Estrada (0-0, 3.86) makes his second start of the season as Toronto hits the road for the first time this season on Friday in Texas. The Rangers counter with LHP Matt Moore (0-1, 9.00), who is 5-2 against the Blue Jays in 10 starts.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball