INSTANT ANALYSIS: DiVincenzo, D lead Nova to Michigan rout

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo, center, celebrates with teammates at the end of the championship game against Michigan in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A massive spark from Donte DiVincenzo and a defensive turnaround turned Villanova's second national title in three years into a rout.

DiVincenzo scored 31 points off the bench and Villanova shut down Michigan from the perimeter to beat the Wolverines 79-62 Monday night in the NCAA championship game.

Villanova (36-4) started flat at both ends, unable to slow the Wolverines off the dribble or make anything from the 3-point arc to fall after setting the Final Four record against Kansas on Saturday.

DiVincenzo provided an immediate offensive spark, stroking in long 3-pointers and driving hard to the basket. He finished 10 for 15 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the 3-point arc to help the Wildcats overcome a frustrating night for national player of the year Jalen Brunson.

Michigan (34-7) finished 3 of 23 from the arc.

