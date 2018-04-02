Canucks' Sedin twins to retire after this season, their 17th

FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, Vancouver Canucks' Henrik Sedin, left, and his twin brother, Daniel Sedin, of Sweden, skate before an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin say they will retire at the end of the season. The 37-year-old twins announced their plans Monday, April 2, 2018, in a letter on the team's website . (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin announced they will retire at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old twins disclosed their plans Monday in a letter on the team's website before addressing media later.

The Sedins are in their 17th season in the NHL, all with Vancouver. They led the Canucks to within one game of winning the 2011 Stanley Cup.

"There's been a lot of talk," Henrik Sedin said at Rogers Arena. "We felt the longer the season went, it became clearer to us this was going to be our last year."

"It's a happy day for all of us," Daniel Sedin added. "We're really comfortable where we're at."

They relived the tough early times when they were criticized for being too slow and soft, the high-flying glory days, the crushing defeats, and the last three seasons that have seen the Canucks lose more combined games than any other team in the league.

"It's always tough losing," said Daniel Sedin, who along with his brother will play just three more NHL games. "But with the team we had, you have to stay positive, you have to keep playing the right way, and trying to teach the young guys."

Heading into the final year of their contracts, the Sedins penned an open letter in the fall stating their desire to remain with the only franchise they've ever known - even if it meant forgoing the chance at a Stanley Cup elsewhere.

"We know we had the best jobs in the world," Henrik Sedin said Monday. "We tried to treat it that way. ... We haven't looked too far ahead or we haven't looked back. I'm sure we will after this is done."

The twins said in their letter Monday that they originally wanted to wait until after this season to make a decision, but they decided the time was right to make the call.

Selected second and third overall at the 1999 draft after the Canucks made a series of trades to grab both brothers, the Sedins have been the faces of the franchise for more than a decade. However, it wasn't initially a smooth transition from Sweden to North America.

"There's lot of people that believed in us early on that were part of this organization," Henrik Sedin said. "If they would have listened to a lot of voices out of this room, it would have been easy to trade us because we didn't live up to the hype."

The Sedins would eventually do so to become one of the most fearsome duos in the league, with what sometimes seemed like a telepathic ability to find each other with passes. Their vision and ability to find each other on the ice often left opponents shaking their heads.

"We'll miss them as people and as players," said Canucks president of hockey operations Trevor Linden, who played six seasons with the Sedins. "Happy for them because I know this is a decision they've come to for the right reasons."

Two likely Hall of Famers when their numbers are eventually called, Henrik Sedin has 1,068 points (240 goals, 828 assists) in 1,327 regular-season games, while Daniel Sedin has 1,038 points (391 goals, 647 assists) in 1,303 outings.

Henrik added 23 goals and 55 assists in 105 playoff games, with Daniel adding 25 goals and 46 assists in 102 games.

Henrik won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer in 2009-10 with 112 points. He also won the Hart Trophy as league MVP that year.

Daniel won the Art Ross in 2010-11 with 104 points. He also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league MVP voted on by the players.

"When they dropped the puck, we wanted to be on the ice," Henrik Sedin said. "We wanted to be the go-to guys."

The Sedins plan to stay in Vancouver for the time being and are looking forward to spending more time with family.

"Going on the road, leaving the kids home, family, that's been the toughest part," Daniel Sedin said. "It will be fun to be around them a lot more."

The core that got so close to a Stanley Cup title in 2011 has been slowly stripped away, with the Sedins among the only players left.

With players like Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat at the front of a new wave under the leadership of rookie coach Travis Green, the Sedins said they feel they're leaving the franchise in good hands.

The Canucks also now have some holes to fill. Daniel Sedin has 21 goals and 31 assists in 78 games this season, while Henrik Sedin has three goals and 45 assists in 79 outings - a combined 100 points Vancouver will have to replace.

"It's the right time for us to leave," Henrik Sedin said. "We've been part of a coaching staff and a group that we really enjoyed working with."

The Canucks host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday before the Sedins' final home game Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. The twins will then wrap up their careers Saturday at Edmonton.

"It's a chance for us to thank the fans," Daniel Sedin said. "We told our teammates this morning they should be regular games. Treat us the same way.

"It should be no different this last week."

