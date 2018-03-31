Warriors' win over Kings marred by scary injury to McCaw

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Golden State guard Patrick McCaw left on a stretcher late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 112-96 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night after a terrifying thud to the floor following an undercut by Vince Carter that appeared unintentional.

McCaw was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for further evaluation, the team said.

He drove the baseline and went down with a thud at the 41.8-second mark of the third quarter, hit in the lower body by Carter. McCaw lay still and in agony for about 10 minutes as the crowd quieted. Carter, who was given a Flagrant-1 foul, knelt nearby as medical personnel from both teams along with Warriors coach Steve Kerr rushed out to the baseline beneath Golden State's basket.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his first full game back from a rib injury. Durant had returned Thursday night against Milwaukee but got ejected just before halftime for using vulgarities.

Fellow All-Star Klay Thompson played Saturday following an eight-game absence with a broken right thumb and contributed 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting as the defending champions snapped a rare three-game losing streak.

De'Aaron Fox had 15 points and eight assists and Buddy Hield scored 19 off the bench in the Kings' fourth straight defeat.

CELTICS 110, RAPTORS 99

BOSTON (AP) - Marcus Morris had 25 points and nine rebounds before getting ejected in the closing seconds, and Boston to beat the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto.

Jayson Tatum added 24 points, six rebounds and four assists as Boston posted its sixth straight win and moved within two games of Toronto for the top seed in the East.

Both teams have six games remaining. They meet for the final time on Wednesday in Toronto.

Things got heated in the final seconds when four technical fouls were assessed between the teams. Morris was hit with two and was tossed. Toronto's C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka received one each.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ibaka added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

WIZARDS 107, HORNETS 93

WASHINGTON (AP) - All-Star John Wall had 15 points and 14 assists in his first game in two months, Otto Porter Jr. had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington beat Charlotte to clinch its fourth playoff berth in five seasons.

Wall, who last played on Jan. 25 and had left knee surgery six days later, made his first shot of the game - a 3-pointer from the top of the key - and played 33 minutes.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points and hit 6 of 8 3-pointers as the Wizards tied a franchise high with 18 made shots from deep. Washington beat Charlotte for the first time in four tries this season.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets, who have lost two straight after winning four in a row.

NETS 110, HEAT 109, OT

MIAMI (AP) - Caris Levert scored with about a half-minute left in overtime to put Brooklyn up for good, Dwyane Wade missed on a play where he thought he got fouled at the buzzer and the Nets beat Miami.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 20 points for the Nets, who denied Miami a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Levert finished with 19 and Brooklyn put seven players in double figures for the second straight game - the first time the Nets have done that in 29 years.

Brooklyn's six-game overtime losing streak ended, and the Nets went 3-1 against the Heat this season.

James Johnson and Goran Dragic each scored 18 for Miami, which got 16 from Kelly Olynyk and 14 from Hassan Whiteside. Wade and Josh Richardson each had 13 for the Heat, whose magic number for clinching remained one.

PISTONS 115, KNICKS 109

NEW YORK (AP) - Andre Drummond narrowly missed a second straight 20-20 game with 22 points and 17 rebounds, and Detroit got its fourth straight victory.

Reggie Jackson and Anthony Tolliver each scored 17 points for the Pistons, who won for the sixth time in seven games despite playing without the injured Blake Griffin. Reggie Bullock added 16.

Drummond was 8 for 13 from the floor and the formerly woeful free throw shooter was 6 of 8 from the line. The All-Star center had 24 points and 23 rebounds in a victory over Washington on Thursday and leads the NBA with seven 20-point, 20-rebound games this season.

Michael Beasley scored 32 points and Trey Burke Jr. added 18 points and 15 assists for the Knicks, who have dropped three straight. Tim Hardaway Jr. also scored 18 points.