Santana's sac fly gives Phillies 5-4 win over Braves in 11th

Atlanta Braves Ryan Flaherty slides under Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp (15) to score in the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

ATLANTA (AP) - Carlos Santana drove in J.P. Crawford with a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and first-year Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler went through nine pitchers for his first win as the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Friday night.

Crawford hit a one-out single up the middle off Shane Carle (0-1) and moved to third on a single by Cesar Hernandez, who had two hits and two walks. Santana, who hit his first homer with the Phillies in the fifth, drove in Crawford with a fly ball to left field.

Drew Hutchinson (1-0) closed it out when he got Ender Inciarte to hit a shallow fly ball to center field with runners on first and second.

Kapler, who was criticized for pulling Aaron Nola with a 5-0 lead after Nola threw only 68 pitches in the Braves' 8-5 win on Thursday night, used eight relievers after Nick Pivetta lasted only four innings.

Philadelphia grabbed a 4-3 lead on Nick Williams' pinch-hit single in the sixth off Jose Ramirez.

The Braves took advantage of the Phillies' defensive shift to tie the game in the eighth. Luis Garcia walked Freddie Freeman. With the infield defense shifted against left-handed hitting Nick Markakis, Freeman was able to advance to an uncovered third as Markakis was thrown out at first on a high bouncer to Garcia.

After Chris Stewart grounded out, Preston Tucker hit a tying RBI single to left.

The Braves appeared to have the go-ahead run when Dansby Swanson followed with a double and pinch-runner Peter Bourjos was called safe by plate umpire Greg Gibson. But the call was overturned when a video review showed a sliding Bourjos had his right foot in the air as he was tagged by catcher Andrew Knapp.

Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins homered in the third off Mike Foltynewicz. Hoskins' drive landed in the second level of the left-field seats. Santana's homer in the fifth tied the game at 3-all.

Foltynewicz allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in five innings.

Phillies rookie third baseman Scott Kingery had two hits in his first start.

Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki was hit by a pitch on his right hand in the fourth and remained in the game until the sixth, when he was replaced by Chris Stewart. There was no immediate report on Suzuki's status.

The other half of Atlanta's projected catching platoon, Tyler Flowers, was placed on the 10-day disabled list before the game after suffering a strained left oblique on Thursday night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Pat Neshek was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said Flowers' injury was diagnosed as being of mid-level severity. Snitker expects Flowers will need "a couple weeks without doing anything" before taking the next step on his rehab.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA in four career starts against the Braves entering Saturday night's game.

Braves: RHP Brandon McCarthy, acquired as part of an offseason trade that sent OF Matt Kemp to the Dodgers, will make his Atlanta debut. McCarthy is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

