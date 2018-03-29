sports

Springer 1st with consecutive MLB opening day leadoff HRs

20180329_ap_dd9961c75a06427d92f8e90d6ec0ecdd-6483dd080b614f858d9f63dc0a0fd8f6
Houston Astros' George Springer (4) celebrates his solo home run with Jose Altuve (27) in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - George Springer has set a MLB first with his 100th career home run for the Houston Astros.

Houston Astros´ George Springer (4) celebrates his solo home run with Jose Altuve (27) in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Springer 1st with consecutive MLB opening day leadoff HRs

The World Series MVP led off the Astros' season opener at Texas with a home run off Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels.

It is the second year in a row that Springer led off the Astros opener with a homer, making him the first player in MLB history to ever do that in consecutive seasons, according to Elias.

Springer hit 34 homers during the regular season last year for the Astros, all from the leadoff spot. He hit six more homers in the postseason, including five in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Springer connected in the final four games of the Series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Published: | Updated: