Laine's shootout winner gives Jets 5-4 win over Bruins

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Brandon Tanev will have to watch video of himself celebrating his first NHL career hat trick because he can't remember what he did.

The second-year fourth-line forward scored his third goal of the game early in the third period, and Patrik Laine got the deciding score of the shootout to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

"I kind of blacked out and didn't really know what I was doing," Tanev said of the moment when hats started raining down on the ice from the crowd at Bell MTS Place. "It was just a great feeling."

Laine deked and his shot in the fourth round of the tiebreaker trickled under Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin. Mark Scheifele also scored in the shootout for Winnipeg and Bruins rookie Ryan Donato beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The victory capped a perfect six-game homestand for the Jets.

"You're so happy for him" Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler said of Tanev. "That line doesn't really have a glamourous job. They're supposed to go out there and basically just shut down the other team's best players, play heavy on them. They've done just an outstanding job of it all year, especially when they've been healthy.

"I'm sure he's going to remember this for a long time. That was as excited as I've seen our bench all year."

Defenseman Joe Morrow had his first goal for Winnipeg since being acquired from Montreal last month, and sixth of the season. Adam Lowry had two assists.

Donato, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Torey Krug had goals for the Bruins, who scored three power-play goals. Krug added one assist and Brad Marchand had two.

"It's tough to play in this building," Pastrnak said. "It's a hell of a point for us. We had chances to get two, but at the same time we could have zero."

Hellebuyck made 28 saves to pick up his 40th win for the Jets. It was also their seventh straight victory at home.

Khudobin also stopped 28 shots as Boston ended a four-game road trip 2-0-2 and pulled one point behind Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Winnipeg scored twice to take a 3-1 lead into the third. The second period ended with Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey being handed a major for boarding the Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston scored two power-play goals by the 3:36 mark of the third.

"You see a guy that's played an important role for our team since guys have gone down take a heavy hit there, you want to step up for him," Krug said of Grzelcyk. "We don't back down from anyone so it kind of lit a fire into our team and our group."

Tanev, a Toronto native, then scored his third of the game with an unassisted short-handed goal at 4:29 to take a 4-3 lead. Krug tied the game 4-4 at 8:06 with another power-play goal through traffic after Scheifele was sent to the penalty box for cross-checking Krug.

Winnipeg outshot Boston 4-3 in overtime, with Hellebuyck getting a piece of Marchand's breakaway shot in the waning seconds.

"It was kind of a weird game," Wheeler said. "And then we had to kill (penalties) seemingly all night. The guys out on the kill lost their juice a little bit. You've just got to battle. Hopefully that doesn't happen again, but you never know.

"We might have to go through that sometime this spring, and you've got to find a way to go through it."

Tanev began the game's scoring when he banged at the puck from the side of the net until it went across the goal line at 5:33 of the first period. A Boston challenge was unsuccessful.

Scheifele's turnover in the defensive zone led to Donato putting a backhand shot past Hellebuyck with 53 seconds left in the first. The unassisted goal was Donato's third score and fifth point in his fifth NHL game.

Winnipeg scored two straight in the second, with Tanev firing a low shot by Khudobin just 16 seconds into the period. Scheifele then set up Morrow's 3-1 goal at 6:25 for the 3-1 lead.

The Jets challenged Heinen's goal at 1:45 of the third for offside, but it stood. Winnipeg was then dinged for delay of game for the challenge and Pastrnak scored at 3:36.

NOTES: Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler had an assist, giving him 600 career points. It extended the captain's point streak to seven games, with two goals and eight assists.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Jets: At Chicago on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game trip.