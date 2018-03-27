Pujols, Shoemaker lead Angels to 4-1 win over Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols, right, scores on a single by Andrelton Simmons as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, takes a late throw during the third inning of a preseason baseball game Monday, March 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Albert Pujols hit a three-run double to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 Monday night in the second game of the exhibition Freeway Series.

Pujols cleared the bases against Rich Hill during a four-run third inning.

Angels starter Matt Shoemaker allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his final tuneup before the regular season. Shoemaker struck out five and walked one.

"I thought it went pretty well," Shoemaker said. "Executed all the pitches we wanted to. Went through all of them."

Hill allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. He's set to be the Dodgers' No. 4 starter in the rotation.

Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was the designated hitter and batted for the first time at Dodger Stadium. He singled in his second at-bat against Hill. In the first inning, he popped out to third base and was showered with some scattered boos by Dodgers fans. He was 1 for 4 with a strikeout to raise his average to .125 this spring.

"Shohei has spent most spring training getting acclimated to baseball and our style," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said before the game. "Getting his arm in shape. On the offensive end, getting at-bats, whether minor league camp games or spring games. He's had a lot on this plate. He's very comfortable. And I think he's confident where he is, and if he's confident, we're confident."

Andrelton Simmons hit an RBI single to give the Angels the 4-0 lead.

Andrew Toles - who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL - hit a solo home run to right field off Blake Parker in the ninth.

ROTATIONS SHAPING UP

The Dodgers will start Clayton Kershaw on opening day against San Francisco, followed by Alex Wood, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu. The Angels will start Garrett Richards against Oakland, followed by Tyler Skaggs. Scioscia hasn't set the rest of the rotation, but Ohtani and Shoemaker are likely candidates for the next two spots.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez is scheduled to start the final game of the Freeway Series and last game before the team opens the season at Oakland on Thursday.

Dodgers: Ryu will make the team's final start before the Dodgers host opening day against San Francisco on Thursday.

