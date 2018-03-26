Masters assured its smallest field in 21 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - The Masters is assured its smallest field in 21 years with no more than 87 players.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka notified Augusta National on Monday he would not be able to compete as he recovers from a left wrist injury. Earlier in the day, Cameron Smith of Australia was among four players added to the field from the top 50 in the world ranking published one week before the Masters.

Also getting in through the world ranking were Satoshi Kodaira of Japan, Dylan Frittelli of South Africa and Chez Reavie, the first American since 2012 to earn a Masters invitation through the final ranking cutoff.

That brings the field to 86 who are expected to play. One spot is available to this week's Houston Open winner if he is not already eligible.

The Masters had 86 players in 1997, the year Tiger Woods won his first Masters by 12 shots.