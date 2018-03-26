Lindholm finishes late comeback, Ducks beat Oilers 5-4 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - In the midst of a tight playoff race, the Anaheim Ducks showed determination in a come-from-behind win Sunday night.

Hampus Lindholm scored 1:21 into overtime to lift the Ducks over the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. Adam Henrique had two goals and Josh Manson and Corey Perry also scored for the Ducks, who are on a 5-0-1 streak.

"At the end of the day, it was more about every guy looking at themselves in the mirror," Lindholm said. "It started with us (defense) really skating the puck. We talked about it before the game and we really did it.

"As soon as our D start moving pucks, we help our forwards out a lot and I think that creates a lot of offence for us and that's something we have to keep doing more."

Connor McDavid, Ty Rattie, Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear scored for the Oilers, who ended a three-game winning streak.

"I give them credit," Oilers goalie Cam Talbot said. "They needed the points, and they came out in the third. They wanted it more in the third and we got away from what made us successful in the first two periods."

Anaheim has 91 points and is two up on the Los Angeles Kings (89) for third in the Pacific Division.

After a scoreless first period, Edmonton scored 1:46 into the second when McDavid beat goalie John Gibson with a long-range wrist shot for his 39th of the season.

The lead lasted only 19 seconds, until Manson sneaked one past Talbot on a similar shot.

The Oilers retook the lead eight minutes into the second when McDavid got his 98th point by setting up a shot by defenseman Matt Benning that was tipped by Rattie.

Edmonton went up 3-1 with 1:42 left in the second on a one-time blast from a bad angle by Draisiatl, his 24th.

The Ducks cut it to 3-2 two minutes into the third when Marcus Pettersson's shot caromed off Henrique. Anaheim tied it four minutes later when Perry scored his 17th goal off a rebound out front.

Edmonton surged back on a power play when McDavid set up Bear for his first career goal.

"It was a really good feeling and at the same time a big sigh of relief," Bear said. "It is something you dream about your whole life. To get that first one, it feels really good."

The Ducks pulled even once again with just 1:29 left in the third when Henrique's shot banked in off defender Darnell Nurse.

NOTES: It was the final of four meetings between the teams this season, with Edmonton winning two of the first three. ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf returned after missing the last game with an illness.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey