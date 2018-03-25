Taylor, Puig homer to push Dodgers past Angels 4-2

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig gestures after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig each hit a solo home run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Sunday night in the opener of their annual Freeway Series.

Taylor had three hits, including his shot that put the Dodgers up 3-2 in the seventh inning. Puig followed one out later with his third home run in four games.

Both homers came off non-roster reliever Osmer Morales, who has already been cut from the 25-man roster.

Zack Cozart and Mike Trout hit solo home runs for the Angels.

The Angels opened the scoring in the second inning when Cozart drilled his team-high fourth home run of the spring off Kenta Maeda. Trout also took Maeda deep for his third homer of the spring.

The Dodgers tied it with two runs in the fifth off Jim Johnson on a pair of RBI groundouts.

STADIUM CHANGE

Sunday was the Angels' first game at home since redesigning the outfield.

The Angels have added larger, brighter scoreboards behind both outfield stands. In the process of significantly increasing the size of their out-of-town scoreboard behind right field wall, they lowered the wall from 18 feet to 8 feet, potentially leading to more homers to right.

"I think just visually it looks awesome out there with the new scoreboards," right fielder Kole Calhoun said. "It's going to be pretty cool.

"It's going to be interesting to see how the ballpark plays now. It's definitely going to be different, but you adjust and make it your own."

Puig's home run would have gone off the wall in the stadium's previous makeup.

PUIG BATS THIRD

Puig hit at the bottom of the order last season, but with Justin Turner lost to a fractured wrist, he batted third Sunday and could be finding a new temporary home.

"Can I say right now that he is going to hit third every day? Absolutely not," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "But I think that I will give him a little bit of a runway to show that he deserves that opportunity."

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill is scheduled to start Monday when the Freeway Series switches to Dodger Stadium.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker is set to make his final spring start Monday.

